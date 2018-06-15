Man blocks US 93 on Pat Tillman Bridge

BOULDER CITY, NEVADA – Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a call of an armed subject in an armored vehicle blocking U.S. 93 on Pat Tillman Bridge at the Arizona-Nevada border just after noon Friday.

The bridge was blocked by the armored car, and the subject has been taken into custody. It is an ongoing investigation involving multiple agencies.

Nevada Highway Patrol, Boulder City Police, Las Vegas Metro Police, and National Park Service Law Enforcement were on scene assisting with the situation.

Arizona Department of Transported reported the highway was clear for travel at 1:38 p.m.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Public Safety