Salmonella Infections Linked to Kellogg’s Honey Smacks Cereal

The Kellogg Company recalled 15.3 oz. and 23 oz. packages of Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal, the company announced Thursday.

Recalled Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal has a “best if used by” date from June 14, 2018 through June 14, 2019. The “best if used by” date is on the box top.

The recalled 15.3 oz. Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal has a UPC code of 38000 39103. The recalled 23.0 oz. Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal has a UPC code of 38000 14810. The UPC code is on the bottom of the box.

Advice to Consumers and Retailers

Do not eat recalled Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal. Check your home for the recalled cereal and throw it away, or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

Even if some of the cereal was eaten and no one got sick, throw the rest of it away or return it for a refund.

If you store cereal in another container without the packaging and don’t remember the brand or type, throw it away.

Thoroughly wash the container with warm, soapy water before using it again, to remove harmful germs that could contaminate other food.

Retailers should not sell or serve recalled Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal.

Contact a healthcare provider if you think you got sick from consuming recalled Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal.

Most people infected with Salmonella develop the following signs and symptoms 12-72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria:

Diarrhea

Fever

Abdominal cramps

Information provided by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention