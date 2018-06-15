Thursday’s Cascades Tissue fire started in a dumpster

KINGMAN – Cascades Tissue had some fire damage to it Thursday near its loading dock. When Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District responded to the call, the fire had started in a dumpster.

The fire was well involved and proceeded to the commercial building. Exterior damage was done to the building and a small amount to the interior.

Employees had evacuated the building prior to arrival of fire personnel, and no injuries were reported.

NACFD responded with two engines and a chief officer. Additional assistance was needed and Kingman Fire Department responded with one engine, a ladder truck, a chief officer, and two additional water tenders from NACFD also came on scene.

Units from Golden Valley and Pinon Pines were in route to assist with the fire but were canceled once the fire had been contained. American Medical Response and Mohave County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the fire.



The fire is still under investigation and the estimated damage is under review.

Information provided by Northern Fire Consolidated Fire District

Related Stories