Doling out flood control dollars on county agenda

KINGMAN – Mohave County Board of Supervisors are expected to divvy out more than $3.5 million of Flood Control District Tax Funds to the three county cities and one town during its regular meeting at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

These four items are part of the 42-item consent agenda. Lake Havasu City is scheduled to receive $2.025 million, Bullhead City $862,000, Kingman $590,000 and the town of Colorado City is set to get $22,000.

The consent agenda also includes the approval of a six-month contract with CGL Facility Maintenance of Atlanta as a facility maintenance consultant for the county’s jail. CGL is expected to receive more than $33,000 a month, plus authorized overtime, fees and reimbursements. The total cost of the contract will be around $200,000. CGL says on its website it “ensures that the equipment in the Mohave County jail, including plumbing, HVAC, electrical systems and more, are always in peak condition for optimal performance.”

City of Kingman is asking the county for an intergovernmental agreement to waive its septic abandonment permit fees for properties the City approves under its Sewer Connection Assistance Program. The City will be waiving its sewer investment fee and providing low-interest loans to residents within its water service boundary, including those who live outside city limits.

There are two public hearings on the agenda regarding the increasing of fees. Item No. 41 has the Development Services Department requesting an 8 percent increase to Building Fees, which would allow for “Hot Jobs” designation for the plans examiner and building inspector positions. The supervisors agreed with this at their April 2 meeting, and set the public hearing for this meeting.

New fees and fee increases will be discussed in Item No. 42. These are included for services provided through the implementation of the Mohave County Land Division Regulations, and some of the increases shown are residential rezoning from $550 to $750, commercial rezoning from $700 to $1,000, and special zoning from $700 to $1,500.

Other interesting items on the agenda are:

Approving the May warrant register of more than $5.8 million.

Taking action on a rezone in Mohave Valley for a truck parking lot. One Mohave Valley resident submitted an opposition letter stating they didn’t believe a truck parking lot was compatible with the residential area along the river.

Mohave County Manager Mike Hendrix will present for discussion and action the setting of salaries for the five constables for the next four years beginning in January.

Board Chairman Gary Watson wants to approve the reappointment of Charlotte Wells to the Mohave County Employee Merit Commission for a four-year term. Wells was recently rehired by Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District as its attorney in May.

Information provided by Mohave County