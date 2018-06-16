Prescribed fire planned on Goodwin Mesa

KINGMAN – There may be some smoke seen in the distance from town Monday but it’s nothing to be too concerned about.

The Bureau of Land Management Kingman Field Office will be burning approximately 2,500 acres of grassland on Goodwin Mesa, about 50 miles southeast of Kingman.

If the weather permits, the burning may begin as early as Monday and will take about two or three days to complete.

This is part of a series of treatments designed to improve the native grassland ecosystem by reducing the woody species and to return fire to its natural role in the environment.

The burn will improve forage for wildlife and livestock and to reduce the risk of dangerous wildfires. The project is being done during the late spring and early summer to mimic the natural fire cycle and take advantage of the monsoon rains that follow the burn.

Smoke may be visible from Wikieup, Kingman, I-40, and US 93. The impact of the smoke should be minimal. Roads and trails accessing the burn area will be temporarily closed for public safety.

Information provided by the Bureau of Land Management