Experience is key for Kingman North 9-11 All Stars

KINGMAN – One thing is guaranteed when Kingman North’s 9-11 All Star squad takes the field Monday night against Lake Havasu – the best nine players will be in the lineup during the opening game of the District 9 Tournament at Southside Park.

“Our motto on this squad is ‘earn it,’” said Kingman North manager Robert Paulsen. “No matter who you are or what your name is, coach’s kid or otherwise, you’re out here to earn your position. That’s been it pretty much from day one. If you want it, earn it.”

Paulsen lived up to those words Friday afternoon during practice. It didn’t matter the player, Paulsen offered the same advice and ensured everyone was doing the right thing. That will no doubt pay dividends, but Kingman North also has a lot more working in its favor.

“I think it’s our well-roundedness,” Paulsen said of the team’s strength. “We have a very complete team – hitting and defensive-wise. We have seven to eight pitchers who can legitimately throw a complete game if we need them to, and everyone from top to bottom hits the ball.”

That fact is even more surprising considering this squad is the middle ground between the 8-10 and 10-12 All Stars. However, Kingman North has a number of players who have already played majors for two or three seasons.



“We only have one or two that were in minors this year,” Paulsen said. “A lot of them are still pretty experienced, even though they’re in the 11U group.”

With experience and talent aside, Paulsen knows Kingman North has a tough opening game in the tournament.

“All we really know is Lake Havasu and Blythe are always tough teams,” Paulsen said. “They always put a good squad together, so we know we have our work cut out for us. We definitely don’t expect to roll over anybody in this tournament. We’re definitely going to compete with everyone though.”

Kingman North does have some help – not only is it a double-elimination tournament, but they are playing in the friendly confides of Southside Park.

“Home field is definitely everything when it comes to our advantage,” Paulsen said. “We know the fields, we know how they play and we know we’re comfortable in our environment. No matter how much family is around, these kids generally do a really good job of tuning it out and focusing on the game.”

And to top it all off, Kingman North has the biggest benefit of playing in favorable weather.

“It’s going to be tremendous not having to play in 110-degree weather,” Paulsen said. “The kids will do a lot better in the cooler climate than they did last year in Lake Havasu.”