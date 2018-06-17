High Desert 66 BMX hosting Olympic Day

Kelson McCool rides High Desert 66 BMX last year at the Mohave County Fairgrounds. (Miner File Photo)

By Beau Bearden

  • Originally Published: June 17, 2018 5:57 a.m.

    • KINGMAN – If you have a bike, a helmet and a desire to ride, come out to Mohave County Fairgrounds Monday night.

    High Desert 66 BMX is hosting its annual Olympic Day race with signups at 6 p.m. and racing starting at 7 p.m.

    The event is free to the public with no age limit or membership required. There is only one requirement according to new track operator Turnell Henry.

    “It needs to be a safe bike,” Henry said. “We can do the safety inspection to make sure these bikes are going to be correct – no sharp points, kickstands or axel pegs. None of that stuff is allowed.”

    Henry took over as track operator in January and he’s signed up a number of new riders. However, this event is the perfect opportunity for anyone to check out the track.

    “It’s once a year to help promote the sport and try to get people interested,” Henry said. “Then we have one-day free memberships as well as 30-day and full-year memberships available to purchase if they’re interested.”

    There is also a strong likelihood of a special guest appearance.

    “We’re working on getting an Olympic athlete to come out Monday,” Henry said.

