High Desert 66 BMX hosting Olympic Day

KINGMAN – If you have a bike, a helmet and a desire to ride, come out to Mohave County Fairgrounds Monday night.

High Desert 66 BMX is hosting its annual Olympic Day race with signups at 6 p.m. and racing starting at 7 p.m.

The event is free to the public with no age limit or membership required. There is only one requirement according to new track operator Turnell Henry.

“It needs to be a safe bike,” Henry said. “We can do the safety inspection to make sure these bikes are going to be correct – no sharp points, kickstands or axel pegs. None of that stuff is allowed.”

Henry took over as track operator in January and he’s signed up a number of new riders. However, this event is the perfect opportunity for anyone to check out the track.

“It’s once a year to help promote the sport and try to get people interested,” Henry said. “Then we have one-day free memberships as well as 30-day and full-year memberships available to purchase if they’re interested.”

There is also a strong likelihood of a special guest appearance.

“We’re working on getting an Olympic athlete to come out Monday,” Henry said.