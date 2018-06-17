Kingman South 9-11 All Stars hope home field is an advantage

KINGMAN – In life, from 9 to 11 years old might not seem like a big age gap, but in Little League the difference is huge.

Kingman South’s 9-11 All Star team hosts the District 9 Tournament beginning Monday and will be looking to give the 9-year-olds some majors experience.



Manager Adam Thomason knows the difference from minors to majors is going to be a factor in how his team performs.

The younger players will see faster pitching and harder hitters.

“It’s a huge gap,” Thomason said. “The speed of the game changes at every level, so if they can pick up on the speed of the game we’ll be OK.”

Thomason knows the kids who have played in majors will be ready, but the minors players will be in for a new experience.



“It’s the 9-11 all-star group and we have five or six 9-year-olds,” Thomason said. “So we are really going to have to execute if we want to stay in this thing.”

Execution is the key, and for a team this young that will likely be the difference. The pitching and defense is where the team strives, and if they execute in those areas they will give themselves a chance to win.

Thomason knows this group will work hard, and there is all-star experience among them. The players from the majors will be looked at as the veterans and who the coach expects the most from.

“The kids that played in majors are there,” Thomason said. “All they are going to see at this level is kids that throw hard. So it will be tough, but the older guys know.”



Taelon Thomason is one of those veterans whose played three all-star games and knows there is a difference from minors to majors.

“The pitchers throw a lot harder,” Taelon said. “And if you’re pitching, they are going to hit it harder and more often.”

Being a veteran on this team, Taelon had some advice for his teammates.

“You need to try your hardest,” Taelon said. “Get a lot of hits and pitch good.”

The 9-11 age group is a smaller tournament as well, since most cities in District 9 have an 8-10 and 10-12 teams. The tournament has four teams, including Kingman North, Lake Havasu City and Blythe.

The team plays at 5:30 p.m. Monday against Blythe at Southside Park and are looking to for their defense to carry them through the tournament.

“This team is talented,” Thomason said. “We are really going to have to rely on our pitching and defense.”