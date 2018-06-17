Man suspected of defrauding more than 1,000 Walmart stores

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: June 17, 2018 9:34 a.m.

    • YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a man suspected of making fraudulent returns at more than 1,000 Walmart stores across the U.S. has been arrested in Arizona.

    The Yuma Police Department says 23-year-old Thomas Frudaker was apprehended Wednesday after store employees noticed a suspicious transaction and contacted police.

    Police spokeswoman Edith Ruiz says Frudaker went to return a computer from which police believe he had removed certain parts. She says investigators suspect Frudaker made a similar return that day at a different Yuma store.

    Ruiz says they also suspect Frudaker pulled the same scam at hundreds of stores over an 18-month period. Police estimate the returns cost Walmart about $1.3 million.

    Frudacker is at the Yuma County Detention Center on multiple charges, including fraudulent schemes. Records do not list an attorney.

