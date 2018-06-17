Things to know for Tuesday’s Council meeting

KINGMAN – Council will receive an update on the efforts of its Economic Development Department and will hear from Lani Lott from L&L Consultants regarding the Main Street Program at its regularly scheduled meeting at 5:30 pm. Tuesday at the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

Economic Development Director Gary Kellogg will update Council on projects his department has taken on over the course of the past few months. In particular, he will speak about improvements at the Kingman Airport and Industrial Park. Council will also hear from the Historic Preservation Commission on its work downtown.

Downtown will get additional attention during Tuesday’s work session, as Lani Lott from L&L Consultants will give a presentation on the Main Street Program. This will enable The City and its Main Street program to better identify goals and how to achieve them.

Council will continue looking at City of Kingman marketing efforts during the regular meeting when it will hear a presentation on the Arizona Office of Tourism’s Rural marketing Cooperative program. The program works to increase visitation to rural and tribal destinations through online, print, outdoor and AOT publications. Applications to participate in the program are due by June 29, and staff is asking for up to $50,000 from general advertising expenses to get involved.

Council will look to accept a proposal from Hazen and Sawyer Engineering Inc. for design plans for the reclaimed water recharge project started in January 2017, when Hazen and Sawyer developed a design concept report for a wastewater recharge system. The study found a direct injection well at the Hilltop Wastewater Treatment Plant to be the best option. The project would require nearly $259,000 from the wastewater projects fund.

The Kingman Police Department was awarded an approximate $315,400 grant from the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission June 1 to fund its drug task force. The grant itself was for about $236,500, but Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team matched approximately $78,800. Staff recommends accepting the grant.