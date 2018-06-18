A 30-year long game of tag, you’re it

Really? A movie about a 30-year long game of tag? Certainly I drew the short stick in the movie reviewer draw. I even appreciated the movie theater's new blacktop, bright white parking lines and the shiny red no parking areas as I sauntered reluctantly to the movie. Surprisingly, this movie is fun once you get over the fact it's a dumb idea in the first place.

Five guys playing a game of tag over the course of 30 years? Really? Each year in May they seek each other out. Who ever was last “it” has to tag someone else and then that someone has to find and tag another. And you can't tag the one that tagged you. And the rules were written when the group was nine years old. The five guys are Hoagie (Ed Helms), Jerry (Jeremy Renner), Callahan (John Hamm), Sable (Hannibal Buress), Randy (Jake Johnson) and an unpredictable wife Anna (Isla Fisher).

The movie opens with Hoagie applying for a janitor job at a large company run by Callahan. The interviewer notes Hoagie is a successful veterinarian and wonders why he would want to be a janitor. Hoagie gets the job and sneaks into an interview room where Callahan is being interviewed by Wall Street reporter Rebecca (Annabelle Wallace). Hoagie makes a play for the tag. Callahan upends the interview and tries in vain to get away. Rebecca gets filled in on what's going on and is intrigued enough to invite herself along. Now Callahan and Hoagie devise plans to tag the other members with the goal to finally tag Jerry, who has gone untagged for 30 years.

I imagine each of these guys are independently wealthy and able to give up a month out of the year travelling around and spending insane amounts of money implementing plans to tag someone. There are some funny interactions between the characters. Not a lot of development as to who everyone is and what their station in life has been. The funniest character I thought was Anna. She would be the calm, cool and collected quiet wife who seems to just go along because that's what her husband does. But then as a tag becomes imminent, she boils up into a profanity-laced cheerleader that would make a Marine Drill Sergeant blush. Each tag was a step toward the ultimate goal of tagging Jerry.

And Jerry is no slouch either. His character had elements of Keanu Reeves, being able to slow time in his mind and analyze each situation to strategically avoid a tag. So much so Jerry even recreated a room and fooled the group into believing he was in one area when he was actually in another. Granted the scene with the stuffed bear is definitely not for those under 18. It pushed the limits of decency, making one wonder if there was another device that could have been used.

There is light, suspenseful tension that kept me interested to see what was going to happen next. There didn't seem to be a limit as to what ruse or trick could be used to get a tag. Toward the end there is some understanding of just how silly the game is but a reluctance to give it up, even if they realize their own mortality.

The movie runs 100 minutes and is rated R for profanity and sexual situations. It's a fun movie you don't have to think about. I'll give it 3 ½ Miners. You're it!