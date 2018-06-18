Briefs | 2 Mexican wolves found dead last month

PHOENIX (AP) – Arizona wildlife managers say two endangered Mexican gray wolves died, bringing the statewide total of dead this year to six.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department said in a news release Friday that the animals were found dead in May. Authorities did not release any details about the circumstances or where the wolves were found.

Their deaths are under investigation.

Man is dead after being shot by a Mesa police officer

MESA (AP) – Police in Mesa say a man is dead after being shot by an officer.

They say officers responded to a 911 hang-up call from a residential area about 5 p.m. Saturday.

Arriving police encountered a man and a woman and were able to escort the woman away from the home.

They say the man yelled at officers and refused to follow directions as he walked back into the house.

The man then came outside with what police say appeared to be a handgun.

Police ordered the man to drop the weapon, but say he raised the gun and one of the officers opened fire.

The man then walked back inside the home, resulting in a barricade situation.

SWAT officers later found the man dead inside. His name hasn't been released.

Man convicted of killing Phoenix couple found dead in jail

TUCSON (AP) – An ex-con awaiting sentencing in the 2002 killings of a Phoenix couple whose bodies have never been found has died in a Tucson jail, authorities said Sunday.

Pima County Sheriff's officials said homicide detectives determined Brian Ferry's death was a suicide.

Corrections officers found Ferry unresponsive in his jail cell at the county's Adult Detention Complex around 1:30 a.m. Saturday and medical personnel pronounced him dead, according to sheriff's officials who did not disclose the manner of death.

Ferry, 47, was found guilty May 16 of two counts of first-degree murder and court records show he was scheduled to be sentenced July 23.

Charles Russell, 58, and Catherine Nelson, 42, were last seen in early February 2002 when they traveled from Phoenix to Tucson to buy a vintage motorcycle from Ferry.

Tucson police later found the couple's truck in a church parking lot.

County prosecutors said Ferry posted an advertisement for the motorcycle to lure the victims to his Tucson home and his DNA was found in the couple's truck.

Ferry was arrested and charged in the case in January 2015.

His first trial ended in a mistrial four months ago when jurors couldn't reach a verdict. Ferry's second trial started in April.

Ferry was previously imprisoned in 2004 on a 3½-year sentence for auto theft and fraud convictions, according to Arizona Department of Corrections records.