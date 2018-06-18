City hosts 2nd public hearing on home rule option

KINGMAN – Council will hold its second public hearing on the City’s home rule option at 5:35 p.m. today at the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St., directly before going into work session.

As an alternative to the state-imposed city spending limit, the November election will include a ballot question asking voters to renew Kingman’s home rule option. The option comes from a 1980 law allowing Arizona to impose a spending limit on local governments.

The home rule option provides an alternative to the limit set by the state. As some cities provide services others don’t, Arizona’s constitution lets citizens vote on alternatives to the limitation.

Kingman’s home rule option excludes water, sewer and sanitation expenses, and airport services from the state imposed limit. Council held the first public hearing on the home rule option at its meeting June 5.