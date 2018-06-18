Financial argument leads to felony arrest

KINGMAN – Mark Allan Kaiser, 63, of Kingman, was arrested Friday after Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at a residence and reportedly found Kaiser with blood on his hands, and a female with blood on her head.

Deputies responded to a call from a reporting party who said he could hear a male and female fighting in the 3100 block of John L Avenue. Deputies arrived at the residence to find a male, later identified as Kaiser, with blood on his hands, and a female with blood on her head. There was broken glass and holes in the walls of the residence, according to deputies.

The female said that Kaiser had been out drinking and that they had begun arguing about finances when he returned.

Kaiser was arrested for aggravated assault per domestic violence, a felony, and booked into Mohave County Jail.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office