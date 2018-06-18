Horoscopes | June 18, 2018

Birthdays: Blake Shelton, 42; Carol Kane, 66; Isabella Rossellini, 66; Paul McCartney, 76.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Put more energy into the changes you want to make. Whether it has to do with work or a relationship you have with someone, you are better off showing how you feel than talking about it or complaining.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take your time. Don’t feel the need to make a snap decision, even if someone puts pressure on you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Your charm will encourage others to pitch in and help you get things done. Taking the time to think matters through before you agree to something someone wants you to do should be a priority.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Assess whatever situation you face and take action. Added discipline and insight will help you make choices that will lead to positive change.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You may crave change, but if you act in haste, you will make a mistake that can affect your position, status or reputation. Look inward and make self-improvements.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Share your thoughts before you set your plans in motion. Someone you care about and respect will have valuable advice to offer.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep moving. Don’t let laziness set in, or you will let someone down.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): If you want things to get done, you’ll have to do them yourself. Use your imagination to find an effective way to reach your goals.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be careful how you deal with others. Keeping details straight and sticking to the facts will help you deal with someone’s inconsistency, confusion or emotional manipulation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’ve got the information, knowledge and wherewithal to follow through with your plans. Changes you make will encourage financial gains.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’ll feel anxious and compelled to make a change without thinking matters through. A problem with institutions, government agencies or superiors will develop if you don’t abide by the rules.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Look for a way to bring in more cash. Use your skills to help others; you will receive unexpected rewards.