Kingman Photo | Capt. Brian Grant Completes Fire Officer Designation

Capt. Brian Grant of Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District #1 has successfully completed requirements for professional designation as a fire officer, given by the Commission on Professional Credentialing. Capt. Grant is one of 456 fire officers worldwide, conferred on May 8.

Fire Officer designation recognizes fire personnel who demonstrate distinction in seven measured components including education, experience, professional development (training and certifications), professional contributions/recognitions, professional memberships/affiliations, technical competence and community involvement.

“Capt. Grant is the first captain to obtain this professional designation for Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District #1 and is assisting others in achieving this goal,” NACFD Battalion Chief Scott said.

Capt. Grant continues to progress in his role as a company officer from receiving his master’s degree in emergency and disaster management to applying for the Executive Fire Officer Program through the National Fire Academy, Chief Scott added.