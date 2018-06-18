Kingman Photo | Cruzin’ with Santa Claus

On May 26 the AZ Claus Cause hosted a car show on the campus of Mohave Community College in Kingman. It was a great success! Shown in the photo L-R Debbie Sleep ACC trustee, Howard F. Burton III (owner of the 1932 Ford Tudor winner of Best Street rod 1925 to 1940, and recipient of the people’s choice award) Steve Taylor and Mary Taylor aka: Mr. and Mrs. Claus and ACC trustee. Before going into all of the details of how it was done, the car owners who provided the show need a special thank you. The AZ Claus Cause wishes to also give thanks to all the volunteers; friends, family, elves and the students and staff of MCC who made it possible to put on such a great show. Many thanks to the sponsors and donors which include; Anderson Ford Kingman AZ, AZ Drivelines, The Auto Detailer, Canada Mart, Catherine Lucero/Noland White, Car Quest, Chili’s, Ms. Claire Major, Diana’s Wine Cellar, IHOP, Kingman Regional Medical Center, Kingman Septic/Darrel, Little Debbie’s/McKee foods, Mohave Community College, Maaco America’s Body shop, Martin Swanty’s, MattressLand & Furniture, Nana’s best catering, Napa, Pepsi, Mr. Ray Ringley, Starbucks, Swire Coke, TrueValue Hardware, Wal-Mart and please forgive me but there are many others. A very special heartfelt thanks to Mr. Paul Denubilo and the local antique military trucks for presenting our American flag for the national anthem in honor of all those who gave their lives to protect us so we can enjoy a beautiful and safe Memorial Day. (Photo courtesy Jennette Taylor)