Kingman Photo | Detention Office Graduates

Mohave County Chief Deputy Dean McKie congratulated and welcomed a class of four (one not present) Detention Officer Graduates on June 8 in Kingman. The graduating class included Anthony Pena, Timmothy Gunnoe, Kelly Bracha, and Ashley Cordner (not shown). The graduates successfully completed four weeks of academy training and will now undergo an additional five weeks of field training. Before becoming a detention officer, these recruits participated in a testing process and background investigation. Anyone interested in becoming a detention officer, should contact the Mohave County Human Resources at (928) 753-0736.