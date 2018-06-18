Kingman Photo | A Different Kind of Summer Camp

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Deputies presented at the Lake Havasu City ASU Criminal Justice Summer Camp. There were 38 children between the ages of 14-18 with future aspirations of a criminal justice career who received information on boating safety, search and rescue techniques, and K9 handling. Most of these kids are first generation college students from Arizona, California, Nevada, and even Tennessee. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office would like to wish them well with their future career goals and would like to thank them for the opportunity to present our information.