Letter | For their help

I want to say thank you to Soapy’s Too Laundromat on Andy Devine Avenue. The two laundry attendants were very helpful. They rolled the laundry cart to my car, and loaded my laundry into my car. A big thank you, very much appreciated.

Later that night, the building across the street from our house caught fire. The firefighting crew did a superb job controlling the fire, keeping the fire from doing any more damage then what it did. The wind was blowing pretty good, but the firefighters kept the fire under control. Thank you for your expertise. A job well done. The fire was on Third and Chestnut streets.

Roberta Dockery

Kingman