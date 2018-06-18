Licenses and Permits | June 18, 2018

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending June 8:

Aqua Touch Water and Ice: 3527 N. Verdugo Road, Pauls Valley, Oklahoma; vending machines.

Mack Neo Signs & Service: 1050 N. Lake Havasu Ave., #B, Lake Havasu City; sign production.

Desert Sealants Corporation: 2231 S. 48th St., Ste. 102, Tempe; installation sales and service.

Kingman Cigars & Smokes: 2601 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; smoke shop.

J&K Pearl Parties: 3564 N. Benton St., Kingman; jewelry.

We Do Doggy Do’s Pet Waste Removal: 3158 W. Malibu Road, Golden Valley; handyman home and garden.

Kane Plumbing: 2365 Inverness Drive, Lake Havasu City; contractor.

Superior Quality Lath & Plastering: 1738 Atlantic Ave., Kingman; contractor.

Come Paint with Kathy: 7788 E. Monte Tesoro Drive, Kingman; schools and sports instruction.

2nd & Oak: 132 E. oak St., Kingman; event planner.

T.L. Hughes Enterprises: 13836 E. Morgan Drive, Gilbert; contractor.

JTC Beauty Supply: 3114 Emilie, Kingman; delivery service.

Soapy’s Laundromat: 3141 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; laundromat.

Global Telecom Services: 3614 E. Southern Ave., #109, Mesa; internet sales.

Texas Republic Signs: 2211 Pech Road, Houston; sign production.

Ramos Maintenance & Landscaping: 3131 MacDonald Ave., Kingman; handyman home and garden.

All American Handyman: 2381 E. Packard Ave., Kingman; handyman home and garden.

Precise Builders: 4597 Calle El Dorado St., Kingman; contractor.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending June 7:

Walker Service Electric: 310 W. Beale St., Kingman; electric; $530.

TrueLove Plumbing: 519 Beale St., gas; zero dollars.

Ambient Edge: 2930 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.

Interstate Carport Corp: 790 Palo Verde Drive, Kingman; detached carport; $414.

Streamline Solar: 2237 Fripps Ranch Road, Kingman; electric; $128.

Barkhurst Electric: 3715 N. Willow Road, Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

Jose Gomez: 608 3rd Ave., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

Mohave Homes: 3003 Hualapai Mountain Road 12, Kingman; FBU replaced; $350.

Sundberg: 3338 Isador Ave., Kingman; gas; $63.

Skyridge Custom Homes: 3777 N. Eagle Rock Road, Kingman; new SFR; $4,184.

Prince Pools: 2730 Pinto Circle, Kingman; pool; $1,045.

Prince Pools: 3359 Romat Court, Kingman; pool; $1,907.

Building permits issued by Mohave County were not available when the Daily Miner went to press.