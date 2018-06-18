Little League: Kingman North 8-10 All Stars win thriller over Parker

KINGMAN – It was score four runs or go home for the Kingman North 8-10 All Stars Saturday night against Parker. And that’s exactly what the squad did – rallying for a 22-21 win to stay alive in the District 9 Tournament in Lake Havasu City.

“It was unbelievable,” said Kingman North manager Shaun Munn. “These kids never dropped their heads. They kept their nose down and kept grinding. I believe they were confident the whole time. They knew we were going to come back. It was exciting to see this age group have that determination.”

Some of that drive came from Munn giving his squad a motivational pep talk before the big inning.

“I told them, ‘hey, we’ve done this every inning. It’s nothing new to us,’” Munn said. “‘Let’s get four and go home,' and that’s what they did.”

Aiden Miller was the hero with the game-winning RBI hit, but there was also another key player in Kingman North’s victory.

“Morgan Quinn drove in quite a few runs for us,” Munn said. “He also came in to pitch for us and shut them down for a few innings.”

Kingman North’s opening game against Bullhead City didn’t go as well with a 14-9 setback that could have gone the other way.

“It was tough loss,” Munn said. “We stayed there with Bullhead pretty well. It was just a matter of they got the hits with runners on and we didn’t.”

But Kingman North made sure to make the best of it and it provided added inspiration for the 22-21 victory against Parker.

“That helped them get their nerves out for the next game,” Munn said of the Bullhead City loss. “They all came out hitting the ball really well.”

Kingman North continues its quest for a championship at 7 p.m. Monday night against Needles. The winner advances to face either Blythe or Lake Havasu, while the loser is eliminated.