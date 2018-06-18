MCSO deputies make drug arrests after responding to unrelated call

KINGMAN – Authorities say Lisa Marie McKeever, 35, of Golden Valley, and Robert Wayne Romero, 40, of Kingman were arrested Friday after Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies found them in possession of methamphetamine, paraphernalia, a scale and a handgun.

Deputies were responding to an unrelated incident in the 3500 block of Dove Lane when they observed the open front door of a property which they knew to be abandoned. Upon conducting a safety sweep of the residence, McKeever and Romero took off in different directions. Deputies reported they found 0.6 grams of methamphetamine, a pipe, a scale and a handgun while searching the property.

McKeever and Romero both denied ownership of the items.

McKeever was arrested for felonies of dangerous drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession, possession of a weapon in use of a drug offense, and an active misdemeanor warrant. Romero was arrested for dangerous drug possession, drug paraphernalia violation, possession of a weapon in use of a drug offense and possession of a weapon by prohibited possessor, all felonies.

Both were arrested and booked into Mohave County jail.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office