MCSO: Mom strikes son’s girlfriend’s mother with piece of wood, makes threats with gun

KINGMAN – Authorities say a Golden Valley woman was charged with at least eight felonies after attacking her son’s girlfriend’s mother and pointing a handgun at the daughter while making threats Thursday.

Maxi Madrid, 42, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, threatening/intimidating, aggravated assault on a bound/restrained victim, aggravated assault/entering a residence, criminal damage, theft/control of stolen property, and possession of a weapon by prohibited person, according to Mohave County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Anita Mortensen.

Deputies went to the 6900 block of Pioneer Drive and reported they were told by the victim that Madrid went after the victim’s daughter during a fight with her boyfriend, Madrid’s son. Madrid charged the daughter and the victim yelled for Madrid to stop.

Madrid allegedly grabbed a piece of wood and began hitting the victim in the head. As the victim protected herself, Madrid took to punching her in the head.

Deputies say Madrid then went to her vehicle, pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the victim’s daughter making threats and claiming to be part of a Mexican gang. The victim reported her three small grandchildren were in the area that Madrid was pointing the gun toward. Madrid returned to her vehicle and did damage to the daughter’s vehicle as she left.

MCSO caught up to Madrid and a records check on the weapon showed it to be stolen and that Madrid was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

She was arrested and taken to Mohave County jail without incident.

Information provided by MCSO