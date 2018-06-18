MCSO requesting public assistance

KINGMAN – After responding to a call of a burglary in process at about 2:19 a.m. Monday, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

The reporting party told deputies that an unknown male subject broke a window on a door of the residence and entered the property while the reporting party was sleeping. The male fled the residence when the reporting party woke up.

The subject was described as a younger male with a thin build. Blood was located at the residence, which according to deputies, indicates that he sustained cuts while entering the residence.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753, or toll free at 1-800-522-4312.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.