Missing man recovered at Lake Mohave

BOULDER CITY, NEVADA – Authorities say search and rescue crews have recovered the body of a 44-year-old male from San Jose, California, who went missing June 17 at Pot Cove on Lake Mohave within Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Lake Mead Interagency Communication Center received a report at about 11:15 Sunday morning that an adult male was seen going underwater, and he hadn’t resurfaced.

The National Park Service and Bullhead City Police Department searched the area with divers and aerial support until nightfall Sunday. Crews returned Monday with side scan sonar and divers, and located the man underwater at about 9 a.m.



The incident is under investigation. The Mohave County Medical Examiner will identify the victim and determine the cause of death.

Pot Cove is located in Arizona southeast from Cottonwood Cove Marina.

Information provided by National Parks Service