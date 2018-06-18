Mohave County Sheriff’s Office continues search for missing boater

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the search for a boater who went missing on Saturday afternoon on the North Basin of Lake Havasu.

The individual wasn’t wearing a life jacket when he left his rented pontoon boat for a swim in the area near Windsor Beach. With winds reported at an estimated 20-30 mph on Saturday afternoon, the boat began to drift away from him. The passengers on the boat, a woman and child, attempted to toss the swimmer a life jacket but were unable to reach him before he went under water.

Authorities were called around 1 p.m. and got the passengers to shore, while beginning a search. A helicopter searched the water’s surface and shorelines for about two hours and boats searched the region with side-scan sonar and remote-operated vehicles to scan the lake bottom. Crews searched until around midnight on Saturday and did so again after beginning at first light on Sunday. Sheriffs continued the search Monday.

“We unfortunately don’t have a great location of where the incident occurred because the wind was blowing them around so much and the North Basin is pretty large,” Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kyler Cox said.