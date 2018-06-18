Once bitten, twice charged

KINGMAN – Tallis Rae Eaton-Shaw, a 26-year-old Kingman resident, was arrested Monday after resisting arrest and biting a deputy, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 3100 block of Leroy Avenue at about 2 a.m. Monday after receiving a call from the reporting party who said someone was trying to open her back door. Deputies couldn’t locate anyone on the property when they arrived at the scene, but a neighbor then made contact and said a woman was banging on his door and wouldn’t leave his property.

Deputies arrived to find the woman later identified as Eaton-Shaw laughing and staggering around the property. She was escorted off the property after failing to adhere to verbal directives to leave the property. Deputies report that Eaton-Shaw resisted being detained and then bit the escorting deputy while being placed in the patrol vehicle.

The reporting parties declined to prosecute for trespassing. Eaton-Shaw was arrested for aggravated assault on an officer, a felony, and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor. She was booked into Mohave County jail.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office