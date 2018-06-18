Reminder for a clean city

KINGMAN – Ways to keep the city clean includes people throwing away their trash. People may often think the side of the road is a great way to throw trash but it’s not. For those that do dispose of their trash properly always remember to secure the bag of filth by securely tying it.

The City of Kingman Sanitation Department would like to remind all residents to bag and tie their household trash.

With the constant winds, trash containers are often blown over and causing trash that isn’t secure to become littered all over.

This utility regulation is mandated by the Municipal Utilities Regulation Committee, so remembering to always bag and tie your trash is the simple way to help keeping a clean city.

Information provided by the City of Kingman Sanitation Department