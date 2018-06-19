10 Things to Know for Today, June 19, 2018

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1 - TRUMP UNAPOLOGETIC ON IMMIGRATION

The president defends his administration's border-protection policies in the face of rising national outrage over the forced separation of migrant children from their parents.

2 - TRADE TENSIONS RAMP UP

Trump directs the U.S. Trade Representative to prepare new tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports as the two nations move closer to a potential trade war.

3 - PENTAGON SUSPENDS MILITARY DRILL

Halting the major exercise planned for August with South Korea was a much-anticipated move stemming from Trump's nuclear summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

4 - NATIONAL IMPLICATIONS SEEN IN VOTING CASE

A federal judge rules that Kansas cannot require documentary proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote.

5 - WHY DOUBT LOOMS OVER COLOMBIAN PEACE DEAL

The victory of one of the deal's most hawkish critics in a presidential runoff lays bare deep divisions in the nation's efforts to put decades of bloody conflict in the past.

6 - IN US, GUN CULTURE THRIVING

Americans own nearly half of the 857 million small arms in civilian hands across the globe, a UN study finds.

7 - NEW MALADY: 'GAMING DISORDER'

The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a mental health condition.

8 - WHERE TRUMP WANTS TO SEND TROOPS

The president announces he is directing the Pentagon to create a new "Space Force" as an independent military service branch aimed at ensuring American supremacy in space.

9 - RISING STAR XXXTENTACION FATALLY SHOT

The troubled rapper-singer is gunned down by two armed suspects outside a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

10 - WHO'S MAKING A SURPRISING EXIT

Barry Trotz resigns as coach of the Washington Capitals less than two weeks after leading them to the Stanley Cup.