Aquarius team members wear RED in support of military troops overseas

LAUGHLIN, Nevada – The Aquarius Casino Resort team members showed their support for military members, past and present, by wearing their RED (Remember Everyone Deployed) T-shirts May 25.

This was part of their “Casual for a Cause” initiative where members were given the opportunity to donate $5 and receive a RED T-shirt to wear during work hours.

Aquarius team members presented a $2,500 check to the board members of the Tri-State Military Moms Inc. representing 100 percent of the proceeds raised.

T-Shirt sales continued throughout May 28 which made $491 and were also given to the Tri-State Military Moms Inc.

Other tri-state businesses also joined in the RED initiative, which included Laughlin Chamber of Commerce, Eagle Motorcycle Rentals, Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce and others. Each business chose to either purchase shirts from Aquarius Casino Resort or directly through the Tri-State Military Moms Inc.

“Aquarius Casino Resort has the best team members, who enjoy helping in every way possible,” Sean Hammond, Aquarius general manager, said. “And what better cause than our Military Moms.”

Tri-State Military Moms Inc. is a nonprofit group that sends care packages to troops overseas and is responsible for the banners of servicemen and women on Highway 95 in Bullhead City.

“We would not be able to continue these programs without the assistance of such a valued partner. Our Tri-State Community is deeply rooted in patriotism, and the Aquarius is the epitome of that patriotic spirit and commitment,” Cindy Frizelle, Tri-State Military Moms Inc. president said.

The R.E.D. T-shirt, Red Shirt Friday’s concept is part of the ongoing mission of RedShirtFridays.org and its founder Lloyd (Doc) Hofmeister, a U.S. military veteran.

