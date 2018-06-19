Horoscopes | June 19, 2018

Birthdays: Macklemore, 35; Zoe Saldana, 40; Jean Dujardin, 46; Paula Abdul, 56.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A practical approach to work and dealing with your peers will help you avoid being viewed as uncooperative. A friendly suggestion is a far better way to bring about positive change.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Aim to stabilize, not disrupt your life. Learn, share and create situations that will contribute to a stellar reputation and support from your friends, family and peers.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Alter your living arrangements or put more energy into professional gain. Take pride in your appearance; make fitness and health a priority.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Treat important relationships with warmth and compassion. Listen attentively, offer suggestions and make decisions based on what you would do if faced with a similar problem.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Unexpected changes should not send you down a path that can make matters worse. Alter only what needs to be dealt with.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t procrastinate. What you accomplish today will bring about positive change to the way you do things and the people you associate with.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Reflect on what’s happened and what you can learn from experience. Understanding what others need will help you deal with those looking for more.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Let your mind wander; you’ll come up with a better way to deal with a challenge you face. Choose to use your intelligence over brawn to resolve issues.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Focus on self-improvement, not trying to change others. If someone tries to manipulate you, walk away.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Be sure before you initiate change. What you do will affect the people around you and should be thought through carefully before you proceed.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’ll crave change, but before you begin, make sure you don’t take on more than you can handle. Concentrate on getting along with others.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A moneymaking idea will intrigue you. Consider the pros and cons and discuss the possibilities before you get involved in a joint venture.