Kingman Crossing headlines chamber dinner

KINGMAN – Brian Turney, Kingman Regional Medical Center CEO, and Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin will speak about the Kingman Crossing traffic interchange at the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the KRMC Hualapai Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Drive.

At its April 3 meeting, Council gave Jim Bacon, former interim city manager, approval to work with KRMC in preparing a development agreement for the design and construction of the Kingman Crossing interchange.

Under the proposed agreement, design and construction of the interchange would fall to KRMC and its proposed developer, Ault Companies. The companies would also pay for constructing Kingman Crossing Boulevard from the interchange to Southern Avenue, but that contribution would not exceed $3 million.

Kingman would not sell or enter into agreements with developers for the land at the proposed interchange site until 2024, according to the proposed agreement. In addition, sales tax revenues from areas surrounding the proposed interchange location would be shared for 20 years upon the project’s completion, or until the companies made their money back in the full amount of their contribution.

“There’s been a lot of discussion regarding Kingman Crossing, and here you’re going to have the two major players involved in that project and you’ll be able to listen to where they’re at and ask questions of them,” said Mike Hindenach, chamber CEO. “If you want to know about Kingman Crossing, it’s probably the absolute best exposure you’re going to get.”

Tickets are $10 and include a lasagna dinner catered by KRMC. Contact the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce for tickets at 928-753-6253.