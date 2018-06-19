Letter | Biblical warnings

Is the building in New York City, which has a strange address number “666,” a biblical warning? Or a coincidence?

I wonder if the man, who sits in White House, is capable? He can, with a mere push of a button, unleash World War III upon the world.

War with North Korea might sound simple, but China has a mutual defense treaty with North Korea. An attack on them, an unprovoked one, can assure China will do what they did during the Korean War: send troops, ships, and aircrafts.

How long does a conventional war last? I guess one might refer to the Bible. It will be a horrible war.

Not only does this man in the White House create chaos with China, he also angers the millions of Muslims in the Middle East, which is surely mentioned in biblical prophesy. False prophets will worship the beast, as will his followers.

A man with no morals, loves money (the root of all evil), dodged duty when called to serve, but is willing to send others to their deaths or be maimed is not a patriot. Six bankruptcies is not the history of a successful businessman, but a man who has failed over and over. The Chinese just gave him $500 million.

Mueller has yet to publicly say how much the Russians paid him, but now we hear the Saudis are buying him and his offspring.

The Bible says the beast will fool many to their eternal regret.