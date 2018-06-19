Little League: Kingman North 9-11 All Stars crush Lake Havasu

KINGMAN – Cannon Cobanovich stepped up to the plate Monday night with two outs and the bases loaded at Southside Park. The Kingman North 9-11 All Stars already held a six-run lead, but Cobanovich gave his squad more cushion with an inside-the-park grand slam that was the icing on the cake in an 18-0 win over Lake Havasu City in the first round of the District 9 Tournament.

“It was super exciting,” Cobanovich said. “My blood was flowing – it was super fun.”

When asked what was going through his head as he rounded third base, Cobanovich admitted he was telling himself, ‘this is awesome.’ And he had every right to feel that way as it was his first grand slam.

Kingman North manager Robert Paulson was just as ecstatic – especially considering where Cobanovich hit the ball.



“That was amazing,” Paulson said. “I think I may have been louder than all the fans out there when I was screaming. That was really awesome to watch. I had a feeling watching where their left fielder was positioned – that if he could hit one over there, we were going to get something big out of that. He did exactly what I hoped.”

The hit parade continued into the second and third innings, as Kingman North put up four runs in each frame to run rule Lake Havasu. Even more impressive was the fact everyone in the lineup scored at least one run and the hits never stopped.

Cobanovich led the way with five RBIs, while Ethan Sherer, Isaiah Houston, Izsik Malone, Thomas Doxtater and Dawrius Walema scored two runs apiece.

“Everyone was just moving everyone around the bases,” Paulson said. “And that’s what we practiced for two weeks – getting base hits, hitting the ball hard and making plays happen for us.”

Kingman North also received a great outing from its starting pitcher – Tayon Kite yielded only one hit with six strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings of work.

“Tayon came out and he threw the ball really well,” Paulson said. “He did exactly what I hoped he would do. I was trying to keep him under the 35-pitch threshold and I managed to do that. I couldn’t have asked for more out of Tayon.”

Entering the District 9 Tournament, Paulson had a simple team motto of ‘earn it,’ and Kingman North made its manager proud Monday night by living up to that belief.

“They bought into that message,” Paulson said. “I can’t be happier with this group of kids right now. They really came out and showed what they wanted.”

Kingman North is back in action at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday against Blythe, after it defeated Kingman South 16-6 in the other first round contest.

“We’re not taking anyone for granted – Blythe, Kingman South or anybody,” Paulson said. “Even if we have to face Havasu again at some point, we’re not taking anyone for granted. I told them, ‘don’t get overconfident out there. You have to come prepared with the same energy next time and don’t expect that with every result.’”