Little League: Kingman South 9-11 All Stars can’t find rhythm, fall to Blythe

KINGMAN – Execution was the word manager Adam Thomason kept using before the game, but the young all-stars could not find their rhythm against Blythe.

Kingman South hosted the first game of the 9-11 All Star Tournament on Monday night and fell 16-6 to a tough opponent.

Kingman came out cold to start the game on defense, giving up seven runs through two innings.

The offense was shaky as well. Blythe struck out six straight batters.

The team was not deterred and in the top of the third finally reached base on two straight walks.

Blythe made a pitching change and the runs started flowing for Kingman. South scored six runs to start the inning and seemed to have the momentum to get back in the game.

“We were up and we were feeling it,” Thomason said. “We had the momentum at the top, but then our ace just could not get strikeouts.”

The players looked confident and the fans were excited, but Blythe changed the tone real quick. They came out hitting hard and scored six runs and ended the inning leading, 13-6.

“That was rough,” Thomason said. “We were there, then it just sunk into the ground. I thought with our ace coming to the mound we had a really good shot to win that game.”

Kingman could not find its rhythm in the fourth, and the defense allowed three more runs ending the game, 16-6. A tough loss, but one that showed the team does have what it takes if the defense can execute.

“If we made plays we would still be in the game right now,” Thomason said. “We did not and now it’s over.”

The team looked to duplicate the third inning offensive performance in its next game against Lake Havasu Tuesday night.

A loss is hard for a young team, but Thomason knows they still have a chance if they believe in themselves and use this game as a positive experience.

“Most of our pitchers are still available, so we are going to go after it,” Thomason said. “They hung in there. A team full of 11-year-old to be that close, you can’t really ask for much more.”