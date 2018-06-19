Parker, Wolsey win again at Lake Mohave

For the second time in a row, the team of Greg Parker and Eric Wolsey came out on top to win the monthly bass tournament sponsored by Kingman Bass Club.

Recently, Parker and Wolsey took the top honors in the club’s third two-day event that was held at Lake Powell. This time the tournament was held at Lake Mohave, and the team once again showed why they are top of the leaderboard for the club.

According to Donnie Scroggins, president of the local club, there were seven teams that participated in the one-day event that was held out of Princess Cove on Lake Mohave. Scroggins noted that every team brought in a limit of five fish.

Parker and Wolsey’s bag weighed 14.79 pounds, edging out the second-place team of Donnie and Ray Scroggins by less than a pound. The father-son team had a limit of bass that weighed 13.97 pounds.

Third place was taken by Anthony Tatzel and Chris Morris, who had a five-fish limit that weighed 12.90 pounds.

Big fish of the tournament was a largemouth that was brought in by the team of Roger Miller and Bob York. Their lunker was a smallmouth bass that pushed the scales to 4.41 pounds.

The Kingman Bass Club is a catch and release club, and all the fish were returned back into the lake after they were weighed.

The club will now take a break from fishing until September. They will resume their tournament trail with a one-day event on Sept. 9 at Temple Bar on Lake Mead.