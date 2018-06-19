Recycling, City beautification at Clean City Commission

KINGMAN – The Clean City Commission will continue its efforts to beautify and keep Kingman clean by re-engaging in discussions on the curbside recycling program in addition to starting a City beautification subcommittee at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

The CCC has taken a close look at the City’s curbside recycling program in the past three months in the hopes of finding an economically feasible way to offer a venue for proper disposal of recyclables to residents. The goal is for the commission to offer Council a recommendation on the future of the program by July.

From November to March, 550 homes in the Walleck Ranch and Legacy neighborhoods participated in curbside recycling. That figure accounts for about 5 percent of the 11,000 homes utilizing Kingman sanitation.

The commission and Rob Owen, Public Works director, said at CCC’s May meeting that continuing the curbside recycling program would most likely require the City to have its own material recovery facility. Materials are currently being transported to Las Vegas twice a week at a cost of about $581 each trip.

The commission will discuss forming a recycling research subcommittee to help develop research and ideas for the recycling program.



At the direction of Chairman C. Russell, the commission will also consider forming a beautification subcommittee. The subcommittee would perform clean-ups within Kingman.