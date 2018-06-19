Three arrested for drugs after speeding on Diagonal Way

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over a vehicle speeding down Diagonal Way and a resulting search led the three people being arrested on drug charges Monday. Deputies reported that a search of one of the subject’s purse revealed a syringe with a brown liquid.

The traffic stop resulted in the arrest of Cameren Marie East, 31 and William Goad, 54, both of Phoenix, and Charles William Hradisky, 41, of Kingman. Deputies conducted a traffic stop after witnessing the vehicle, driven by Hradisky, traveling at a high rate of speed. Goad attempted to give deputies a false name and a records check revealed that Goad and Hradisky had active arrest warrants.

Upon searching East’s purse, deputies found a syringe with a brown liquid. A further search of the vehicle revealed multiple items of drug paraphernalia. All three were taken to the Mohave County Jail, and which time it was discovered that East also had items on her person. Deputies found a glass pipe and a baggie containing about 6.6 grams of methamphetamine.

East was arrested for taking contraband into a correctional facility, dangerous drug possession, both felonies, and drug paraphernalia violation, a misdemeanor. Goad was arrested for a felony parole violation warrant and a drug paraphernalia violation, a misdemeanor. Hradisky was arrested for felony drug paraphernalia possession and a felony fugitive from justice warrant.

All three were booked into Mohave County jail.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office