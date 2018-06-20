Airport efforts are taking off

KINGMAN – Now that the City of Kingman has control of the airport and industrial park, the newly formed Economic Development Department is making strides to turn the asset into a welcoming place for potential investors and their businesses.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Gary Kellogg, economic development director, provided Council with an update on his department’s efforts at the airport. Reporting to Kellogg are Joe Husband, interim airport general manager, and Bill DeJulio, interim manager at the industrial park.

Kellogg has begun searching for a permanent airport director and hopes to have that search completed no later than October or November by utilizing Aviation Career Services. The job description for the assistant economic development manager, who will oversee the industrial park, has also been completed. Husband and DeJulio will stay onboard through the hiring process to ensure a smooth transition.

Since taking control of the airport in early May, numerous City departments have worked to update signage, clean the landscape, sweep roads, and address lighting and parking lot issues.

“And to that measure, next week we will begin work on the two parking lots,” Kellogg said. “We will tie them together, they will be resurfaced and restriped, which will be a major improvement.”

Work will be completed by Sunland Asphalt and will include sealing and paving a connection between the airport terminal and administration parking lots.



The City is also continuing work on the dross site at the airport. Dross is the waste from the smelting of 6,000 military aircraft at the airport after WWII.

“That is extremely complicated, and one of the things I’m thankful for is that Joe (Husband) has an excellent reputation and relations with the FAA,” Kellogg said.

Kellogg told Council that the remodel of the airport’s terminal will soon be underway as well. He said after conducting research, the City will most likely have to utilize an outside contractor for the work seeing as there is “extensive electrical work” needing done.

The time is right for improvements at the airport and industrial park. Kellogg said there are even some out-of-town investors who are expressing interest in the industrial park because of Kingman’s location in the future Interstate 11 corridor.

“Over the last three weeks, inquiries are coming on how is I-11 being routed through Kingman,” Kellogg said. “I just got off the telephone at about 4:30 today with a gentleman who is buying property based on that alignment.”