Board of Supervisors appropriates flood control funding

KINGMAN – Allocation of flood control district tax funds to various cities, an intergovernmental agreement with the City of Kingman to waive certain septic tank abandonment permit fees, a contract for detention facility labor and road program funding accounted for just some of the business covered by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors at its meeting Monday.

The following consent agenda items were unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors:

Supervisors approved the allocation of flood district tax funds to Lake Havasu City in the approximate amount of $2 million, Bullhead City received about $862,000, approximately $590,000 will go to Kingman, and about $22,000 to Colorado City. Those funds will be used for flood control improvements.

The board also approved an intergovernmental agreement with the City of Kingman to waive septic tank abandonment permit fees for certain properties taking part in the City’s sewer connection assistance program.

The Mohave Jail Facility Finance Corporation maintains a property management agreement with CGL Facility Maintenance, but Mohave County will end its lease-purchase contract with the finance corporation when it takes ownership of the adult detention facility July 1. The Board of Supervisors voted in favor of entering into a six-month contract with CGL for the building’s maintenance and operations at about $33,000 per month until a bid is received for permanent maintenance and operations.



The board approved May’s Mohave County warrant register in the amount of approximately $5,873,000.

The following item was unanimously approved during the board’s regular meeting:

The board allocated an amount not to exceed $20,000 from road program funding for expenses needed to complete cooperative maintenance work in stabilizing and hard-surfacing Skipper, Spear and Senator boulevards, a county highway stretch of about 1.4 miles in the White Hills area.