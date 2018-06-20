Calling amateur radio enthusiasts, learn about ham radios

KINGMAN – The day of the zombie apocalypse has arrived, and everything is like you imagined it to be. People are fighting for food, trying to find a secure shelter, loading up on ammo and trying to find other survivors. The phone lines are down so there’s no possible way to contact and find other survivors, so what do you do?

The American Radio Relay League has an answer with its field day every fourth weekend in June. The day is to bring amateur radio knowledge to people, teach the public how to use a ham radios and the importance of them during emergencies.

The Hualapai Amateur Radio Club is hosting a 24-hour ham radio contest in Kingman, and the public has the opportunity to learn how to use an amateur radio or watch a licensed radio operator in action.

“Amateur radio operators will have radios, antennas, and will be talking to people all over the country practicing and making contact,” said Vicki Zumwalt, a Hualapai Amateur Radio Club member.

The contest aspect of the event is for radio operators to try contact as many other stations as possible and use their equipment in different situations. Radio operators will contact people from all over the country and the world to see how far of a distance they can reach.

“We want other people to get licensed in case something were to happen and have people in the community that could help,” Zumwalt said.

The radio event starts at 11 a.m. Saturday through 11 a.m. Sunday next to Route 66 Motorsports, 2501 Beverly Ave.

For more information about the club, visit wb6rer.org.