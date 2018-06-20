Fire district to adopt final budget after public hearing

KINGMAN – The Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District board of directors will meet at 6 p.m. today to finalize the $5.2 million budget for fiscal 2019.

The public hearing and final adoption of the budget will be held at NACFD Station 31, 2484 Northern Ave.

The board adopted a preliminary budget at its previous meeting, keeping tax rates unchanged at $3.12 for every $100 of assessed property value.

The fire district is required to prepare an annual budget that contains detailed estimated expenditures for each year and clearly shows salaries payable to employees of the district.

The biggest chunk of the budget is for personnel costs at more than $2.5 million, including $1.4 million for firefighter wages, $335,000 for health insurance and $325,000 for Public Safety Personnel Retirement System.

The contingency fund stands at about $1.9 million.