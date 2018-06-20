High could reach 107 in Kingman Thursday

KINGMAN – The National Weather Service has issued a moderate heat warning for parts of Mohave County starting today and extending through Saturday.

Temperatures will be rising to well above normal, the highest of the year so far, the NWS reported. The high is could hit 107 degrees in Kingman Thursday, dropping to 106 on Friday and 103 on Saturday.

The forecast is for continued dry conditions with breezy afternoon winds possible today.

Bullhead City will see 116 today and Friday, and temperatures in Death Valley will soar to 124 Thursday.

Heat is the No. 1 cause of weather-related fatalities, and prolonged exposure to heat can result in heat stroke and heat exhaustion, the NWS warned. The homeless, elderly and children are most at risk.

Information provided by National Weather Service