Horoscopes | June 20, 2018

Birthdays: Hart Denton, 25; Alisan Porter, 37; Nicole Kidman, 51; John Goodman, 66.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Size up your situation before you move forward. Consider the demands or responsibilities being put on you, and make it clear what you can do and what you cannot.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Avoid making physical changes. Concentrate on partnerships, educational journeys or learning from someone with more experience.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep your emotions under control. Choose to remain positive and to focus on self-improvements that will make you feel good about your future.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Find an alternative path to get your way if someone stifles your chance to move forward. Attend a function that will bring you in contact with someone from your past; something interesting will develop.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t disregard what others do or say. You’ll have to stay on top of situations that unfold at home or at work to keep someone from making changes that could cost you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You can stabilize your life if you concentrate on making changes that will cut your overhead. Saving for something that will improve your life will give you an incentive.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Put your heart and soul into personal improvements. Get physical and into tip-top shape; you will feel good about your accomplishments.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t give in to temptation. Someone or something will entice you to try something you shouldn’t.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Look for an opportunity to advance, but don’t trust someone trying to talk you into a risky venture. Act on your own behalf.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep your emotions in check. If you let someone or something upset you, it will lead to a mistake.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take control of your life. Have confidence that you know what’s best for you, and follow through with your plans until you reach your goal.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take part in events that are conducive to meeting new people or will bring you closer to someone you love. Partnerships are favored and can make a difference in how you move forward.