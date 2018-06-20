Kingman cleanup set for Saturday

KINGMAN – The Kingman Area Community Cleanup sponsored by Environmental Rural Area Cleanup Enforcement will provide residents a chance to properly dispose of their refuse from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Neal Butler Park at the intersection of Bank Street and Jagerson Avenue.

The cleanup will not only make neighborhoods nicer places to live, but will also reduce trash in surrounding desert areas.

“The idea behind it is it’s going to make the neighborhoods look a lot cleaner,” said Todd Davison, ERACE coordinator, earlier in June. “By bringing things to us, it’s going to make sure it ends up at the landfill and not in their community or in the desert area they use around their community.”

Any garbage that would be accepted by the landfill can be taken to the cleanup event. Appliances and tires without rims will be accepted, along with bagged or secured trash and car batteries. Loose trash and hazardous waste will not be accepted.

“Pretty much any regular household trash, furniture, tires off the rim, pretty much anything that’s not a household hazardous waste,” Davison said of acceptable materials. “We won’t take liquid, any kind of chemical paint that’s wet, but other than that we’ll take pretty much everything else.”

Volunteers are needed for the cleanup effort, and those interested can contact 928-715-0480. Volunteers will primarily be used to unload materials.