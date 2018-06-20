Kingman South 9-11 All Stars slide past Lake Havasu in District 9 Tournament

KINGMAN – Gabe Torres set the tone early for the Kingman South All Stars Tuesday with a leadoff triple to start the game. South took advantage and Torres scored on a sacrifice fly by Josh Flummer.

Cash Collins capped off the first inning at the mound with two fly outs and a strikeout. It was the start South needed after giving up six runs to Blythe in the first inning the night before.

Kingman took the fast start and fought to a 20-6 win over Lake Havasu City in the elimination bracket of the District 9 9-11 Tournament.

In the third inning, Kingman had four straight batters walk and two later scored. Kingman switched pitchers to start the inning and Havasu scored four runs to take the lead, 6-4. Kingman sent in Cody Shoppmann, and he ended the inning.

“I got to give it to Cody Shoppmann,” manager Adam Thomason said. “That pitching effort was unbelievable.”

Shoppmann ended the game with three strikeouts and no earned runs.

Kingman was down for the first time in the game in the fourth inning and they came out swinging.

Torres set the tone again for South with a leadoff single. Flummer got on base with a walk and with two runners on, Taelon Thomason stepped up to the plate.

Taelon hit the ball into center field and took off. Nothing was going to stop him as he sprinted past first, second and third and took off for home. He slid home safely ahead of the tag. Taelon’s inside-the-park home run flipped the momentum and put Kingman up, 7-6.

“I don’t know,” Taelon said. “I didn’t think I would go all the way. I was just thinking I need to get my baserunners in.”

That was only the beginning as Kingman had four walks and two ground outs before it went back to the top of the order. Torres again hit a triple and brought in a run to move Kingman up, 12-6.

Flummer walked and then Taelon stepped up to the plate. He hit the ball farther than his prior at-bat and scored another inside-the-park home run.

“As a dad it is hard to contain yourself,” Thomason said. “I had to contain myself as the coach, but it was great. Taelon crushed both of those balls.”

Taelon ended the game 3-for-5 with a single and the two inside-the-park home runs.

The crowd went wild and the team was pumped. Shoppmann continued to pitch great and ended the inning with Kingman leading, 14-6.

Collins started the fifth with a leadoff double and Kingman continued to score. Aiden Germond hit a double to bring in Collins. Shoppmann hit a single and brought Germond home.

Daniel Sykes hit a hard shot into center field for a triple that plated two. Torres continued to amaze with a double and a run scored.

“Gabe Torres was unreal tonight.” Thomason said. “Unbelievable athlete who just kept battling for us.”

Torres ended the game 4-for-5 with two triples, a double and a single.

The top of the inning ended with two fly outs and a strike out with Kingman ahead 20-6.

Shoppman had the honor of ending the game recording two strikeouts and a fly out. Kingman moves on to the second round of the elimination bracket in a rematch against Blythe at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

“Defensively, we played great,” Thomason said. “We have to carry that into (Wednesday). They just need to come with that same intensity. The dugout was rocking all night so if we come with that same intensity and defensively I think we have a chance.”