Mohave's Most Wanted | June 20, 2018

Mohave County Probation Department Most Wanted

As of June 20, 2018, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.



Barnes, Todd Wayne

DOB: 07/05/1969

White Male

5’9”

160 lbs

Eyes: Hazel

Hair: Brown

Offense: Poss Wpn By Prohib Person, Class 4 Felony

DOW: 05/08/2018

Beane, Joanna Carole

DOB: 10/19/1962

White

Female

5’6”

192 lbs

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Brown

Offense: Dangerous Drug – Poss For Sale, Class 3 Felony

DOW: 06/13/2018

Schaufele, Jacqueline Nichole

DOB: 06/21/1990

White

Female

5’1”

118 lbs

Eyes: Green

Hair: Brown

Offense: Drug Paraphernalia Violation, Class 6 Felony;

Fraudulent Scheme/Artifices, Class 2 Felony

DOW: 05/03/2018

Smith, Brian Mitchell

DOB: 09/10/1986

White

Male

6’5”

190 lbs

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Offense: Traffick Stolen Prop 2nd Deg, Class 4 Felony

DOW: 06/15/2018

The following individuals have been apprehended:

Bryant, Adam Wade

Offense: Agg Aslt – Deadly Wpn/Dang Inst, Class 3 Felony

DOW: 06/05/2018

DOC: 06/14/2018

Kroll, Roger Calvin

Offense: Dangerous Drug – Poss/Use x2, Class 4 Felony;

Poss Wpn by Prohib Person, Class 4 Felony

DOW: 06/07/2018

DOC: 06/15/2018

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department