Mohave's Most Wanted | June 20, 2018

Mohave County Probation Department Most Wanted
As of June 20, 2018, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Barnes, Todd Wayne
DOB: 07/05/1969
White Male
5’9”
160 lbs
Eyes: Hazel
Hair: Brown
Offense: Poss Wpn By Prohib Person, Class 4 Felony
DOW: 05/08/2018
Beane, Joanna Carole
DOB: 10/19/1962
White
Female
5’6”
192 lbs
Eyes: Blue
Hair: Brown
Offense: Dangerous Drug – Poss For Sale, Class 3 Felony
DOW: 06/13/2018
Schaufele, Jacqueline Nichole
DOB: 06/21/1990
White
Female
5’1”
118 lbs
Eyes: Green
Hair: Brown
Offense: Drug Paraphernalia Violation, Class 6 Felony;
Fraudulent Scheme/Artifices, Class 2 Felony
DOW: 05/03/2018
Smith, Brian Mitchell
DOB: 09/10/1986
White
Male
6’5”
190 lbs
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Brown
Offense: Traffick Stolen Prop 2nd Deg, Class 4 Felony
DOW: 06/15/2018
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Bryant, Adam Wade
Offense: Agg Aslt – Deadly Wpn/Dang Inst, Class 3 Felony
DOW: 06/05/2018
DOC: 06/14/2018
Kroll, Roger Calvin
Offense: Dangerous Drug – Poss/Use x2, Class 4 Felony;
Poss Wpn by Prohib Person, Class 4 Felony
DOW: 06/07/2018
DOC: 06/15/2018
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
SUBMIT FEEDBACK