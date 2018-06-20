Mohave's Most Wanted | June 20, 2018

Mohave County's Most Wanted

  • Originally Published: June 20, 2018 1:49 p.m.

    • Mohave County Probation Department Most Wanted

    As of June 20, 2018, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

    photo

    Todd Wayne Barnes

    DOB: 07/05/1969

    DOB: 07/05/1969

    White Male

    5’9”

    160 lbs

    Eyes: Hazel

    Hair: Brown

    Offense: Poss Wpn By Prohib Person, Class 4 Felony

    DOW: 05/08/2018

    photo

    Joanna Carole Beane

    DOB: 10/19/1962

    DOB: 10/19/1962

    White

    Female

    5’6”

    192 lbs

    Eyes: Blue

    Hair: Brown

    Offense: Dangerous Drug – Poss For Sale, Class 3 Felony

    DOW: 06/13/2018

    photo

    Jacqueline Nichole Schaufele

    DOB: 06/21/1990

    DOB: 06/21/1990

    White

    Female

    5’1”

    118 lbs

    Eyes: Green

    Hair: Brown

    Offense: Drug Paraphernalia Violation, Class 6 Felony;

    Fraudulent Scheme/Artifices, Class 2 Felony

    DOW: 05/03/2018

    photo

    Brian Mitchell Smith

    DOB: 09/10/1986

    DOB: 09/10/1986

    White

    Male

    6’5”

    190 lbs

    Eyes: Brown

    Hair: Brown

    Offense: Traffick Stolen Prop 2nd Deg, Class 4 Felony

    DOW: 06/15/2018

    The following individuals have been apprehended:

    photo

    Adam Wade Bryant

    Bryant, Adam Wade

    Offense: Agg Aslt – Deadly Wpn/Dang Inst, Class 3 Felony

    DOW: 06/05/2018

    DOC: 06/14/2018

    photo

    Roger Calvin Kroll

    Kroll, Roger Calvin

    Offense: Dangerous Drug – Poss/Use x2, Class 4 Felony;

    Poss Wpn by Prohib Person, Class 4 Felony

    DOW: 06/07/2018

    DOC: 06/15/2018

    If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

    Source: Mohave County Probation Department

