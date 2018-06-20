Wildlife series looks at helicopter captures

KINGMAN – Arizona Game and Fish Department will continue its popular wildlife series with a presentation on helicopter wildlife captures at 6 p.m. today at Mohave County Library, 3269 N. Burbank St.

The presentation is free to the public with limited seating on a first come-first serve basis.

In January, AZGFD captured about 60 elk in the Raymond Wildlife Area about 30 miles southeast of Flagstaff and trucked them to West Virginia to restart the elk population there.

Part of the capture involved netting the elk and airlifting them by helicopter to another area for processing.

The wildlife series continues July 20 with trout fishing in Arizona, and the final presentation on Aug. 10 about reptiles and amphibians.

For more information, call AZGFD at 928-692-7700 or the library at 928-692-2665.