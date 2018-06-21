Gregory appointed as Mohave County court commissioner

KINGMAN – Kenneth Gregory has been appointed as court commissioner for Mohave County Superior Court to fill the newly created position starting in early July.

Gregory is a partner in the law firm Gregory and Elias of Bullhead City and has been admitted to the practice of law in Arizona since October 2004. He received his law degree from Rutgers School of Law.

“Ken brings an extensive knowledge of the court system with him to the bench and is a very knowledgeable, dedicated and able attorney,” Presiding Judge Charles Gurtler said in making the appointment.

Gregory previously served as court commissioner from November 2013 to July 2015. He received numerous letters of support highlighting his personal integrity, professionalism, strong work ethic and his ability to make sound decisions, Gurtler said.

“This was not an easy decision as both of the candidates have excellent skills and abilities. However, the consensus among the judicial leadership was Ken Gregory is the best fit,” he said.

